‘This Is Us’ Releases Emotional New Footage for Season 2

Season two of This Is Us hasn’t even premiered yet, but we’re already emotional.

The NBC hit drama revealed new scenes from the highly anticipated second season on Friday, just days before the Emmys, where the show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

In the new footage, the cast recaps their reactions from the first season before dishing on the upcoming episodes.

At around the 1:09 mark, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is seen picking up her kids alone the morning after her fight with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). Teenage Kate (Hannah Zeile) questions why her mom is home early from her tour: “What is Mom doing back?” she asks her siblings.

“There’s change afoot. Change is coming,” Ventimiglia warns fans. There will be a tense scene between Jack, Rebecca and their three kids at a local dinner, where they might break the news of their separation for the time being.

“You see the good. You see the bad. You see it all starting to come together or you see it all really go the other way and completely fall apart,” Ventimiglia adds.

The clip also reveals that Kate (Chrissy Teigen) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) have moved in together and share an intimate moment that gets interrupted by Kevin (Justin Hartley).

Kevin is having trouble choosing between accepting the movie role or staying with his girlfriend Sophie. Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) desire to adopt a child causes strain on his marriage to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

This is the latest footage released by NBC for the upcoming season. In August, the series revealed the first clip for season two, which showed Randall asking Rebecca for advice on how to move forward with his adoption plans when his wife is not fully onboard with the idea. Rebecca responded by explaining the story of the day he was adopted.

This Is Us returns for season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

