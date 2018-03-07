Kate and Toby’s Wedding Confirmed for ‘This Is Us’ Season Finale

Save the date, This Is Us fans: Kate and Toby will tie the knot on Tuesday.

After struggling through a miscarriage and several moments of Pearson family drama, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding weekend will be a major focus during the season two finale.

A glimpse of Kate’s custom wedding dress is revealed in a preview of the episode, which shows the bride looking longingly down the aisle as her brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) escort her in matching suits.

The teaser also flashes back to a conversation between a young Kate and her father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

“The guy that gets to marry you, Katie girl, he is one lucky guy,” Jack tells Kate.

After a season filled with heartbreak, scandal and the inevitable details surrounding Jack’s death, the finale shifts to focus on the love of Kate and Toby, which will bring all the Pearsons back together — all the Pearsons.

Recent set photos from the NBC show revealed that a late Jack would somehow make an appearance in the present timeline on Kate’s wedding day, as he and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) were clad in their black tie attire, holding hands and smiling.

In the clip shared following the penultimate episode, Jack is even called the “special guest” of the show, but it is unclear how he will appear.

In the 20-second teaser, Jack, with salt-and-pepper hair and wrinkles he never got the time to earn, is shown talking to his late wife, asking, “God, where did the time go, Bec?”

Rebecca simply shakes her head and smiles.

It is unclear whether the life-after-death cameo will appear as part of a fantasy sequence, dream, alternative timeline or if Jack’s spirit is present for his daughter’s big day.

While the episode plans to bring back a beloved character for the wedding, it will also introduce three new characters into the This Is Us family.

The gathering for Kate and Toby’s nuptials will introduce Toby’s parents to the audience, as well as someone from Randall’s wife Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) extended family.

“We are throwing everyone together up at the family cabin for a very, very big celebratory occasion,” co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re going to get to meet Toby’s parents for the first time, which we’re very excited about, and it’s something we’ve wanted to do for quite a while on the show, and this felt like the perfect reason,” he continued. “We’re also going to get to meet a member of Beth’s extended family, which is something people always ask about. They’re always like, ‘I want to meet her mom, I want to meet one of her sisters, I want to meet somebody,’ so we are finally going to meet another person from Beth’s world at the wedding.”

Aptaker did not reveal who would be playing the family roles, but he hinted that they are “some pretty in-demand actors” and show runners are optimistic they will return later in the series.

The This Is Us season two finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.