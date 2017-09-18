‘This Is Us’ Director Reveals What Time Frame Season 2 Will Cover

This Is Us fans finally have an answer as to what years in the character’s lives season two will focus on.

When asked on the Emmys Red Carpet, Regina King, who will direct an episode of the show, revealed that fans can expect to see a different decade when the show returns this fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You get to meet the Big Three in a decade you’ve never seen them in before,” King dished. “I love this show. As amazing as this show is, the crew and cast is times 10 amazing.”

The first season flashed back and forth between the present and the Big Three’s childhood. Looks like we’ll get to know their teenage selves more this time around!

The show is nominated for 11 Emmy awards, including Best TV Drama Series.

Cast members Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Ron Cephas Jones and Milo Ventimiglia were responsible for some of those nominations.