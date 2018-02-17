‘This Is Us’ Viewer Spots Season 1 Error Everyone Missed

This Is Us is one of the most acclaimed shows on television, but an error still slipped through the cracks.

Satchell Drakes, the host of Forbes‘ podcast Overworld, took to Twitter to point out a minor continuity error he saw in the background of the season 1 episode, “The Pool.”

The flashbacks in the episode takes place at a community pool some time in the 1980s. However, one of the children in the background of the scene pulled off some modern dance moves.

“This scene from Season 1, Episode 4 of This Is Us is supposed to take place in 1980, but I’m pretty sure this extra in the background just whipped and dabbed,” Drakes wrote.

🤔 This scene from Season 1, Episode 4 of #ThisIsUs is supposed to take place in 1980 but I’m pretty sure this extra in the background just whipped and dabbed. pic.twitter.com/Tp1xpQIkCV — Satchell Drakes (@SatchellDrakes) February 6, 2018

As the young versions of Randall (Lonnie Chavis) and Kevin (Parker Bates) play around, an unknown extra pulls off the aforementioned moves, which were not known until the 2000s.

It is a small error, but a fun one that This Is Us fans got a kick out of.

“That kid was 35 years ahead of his time. A true auteur,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “I cannot believe they just retconned dabbing.”

See some of the reactions below.

That kid was 35 years ahead of his time. A true auteur. — RockTheJake (@RockTheJake) February 6, 2018

I can’t believe this kid went back 37 years to invent the dab — this bitch… (@1_800_SWMRS) February 6, 2018

I cannot believe they just retconned dabbing — Roger (@IBROKEGRILL) February 6, 2018

This Is Us is currently on hiatus until Feb. 27 due to NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

The preview that aired at the end of the previous episode teased a look at Toby’s bachelor party, Deja’s return to the Pearson household and flashbacks to Jack’s time in Vietnam.

When there’s not a break, This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

