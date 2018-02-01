Watch the Infamous Crock-Pot Reveal Scene from ‘This Is Us’

As if viewers are not still reeling from the latest This Is Us reveal, the show just keeps reminding us of the heartbreak to come.

NBC released an episode highlight clip showing the final moments from the drama’s Jan. 23 episode, “That’ll Be The Day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip starts with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and teen Randall (Niles Fitch) have a heart-to-heart about Randall having his first kiss after going to see Titanic with his crush.

The scene then shows Jack cleaning the kitchen, doing the dishes and writing a note to Kevin (Logan Shroyer), set to the haunting tune of “To Build a Home ” by The Cinematic Orchestra and Patrick Watson.

The scene then jumps to the moment when Jack and Rebecca’s neighbors gift them with an old slow cooker. Back in the fateful night, the slow cooker sparks up and starts the fire that eventually takes Jack’s life.

The reveal caused an uproar from fans against Crock-Pot, which then provoked a response from the appliance company.

This Is Us cast and crew have been teasing the upcoming post-Super Bowl episode as the one where viewers will finally get the answers to how Jack lost his life.

“Questions will be answered in a very satisfying way,” This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s not necessarily what people expect, but people will have a lot of the answers they’ve been hoping for.”

“It is a very, very exciting episode,” he continued about the upcoming hour, appropriately titled, “Super Bowl Sunday.” “We shot it early, so we had extra time to make sure everything was perfect in editing. It was one of my favorite episodes we’ve ever done, and I think it’s really going to blow people away.”

This Is Us star Mandy Moore described the upcoming hour as a “soul-crusher.”

“I don’t know if people are going to be ready for the next episode. I’m not. I haven’t seen it yet,” Moore said. “I mean, I filmed it and it was really hard on every level. I think it’s … I think it’s gonna be a good soul-crusher.”

“Everything will be answered. We’re leaving nothing on the table. Everyone will know everything,” she said. “I’m excited about that, because I feel like it’ll sort of relieve a little bit of pressure. People will know, and then we’ll be able to get back to telling the story of this family, and I think it’ll make things that much more bittersweet moving forward too.”