‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Forgives Crock-Pot in New Super Bowl Promo

Papa Pearson is speaking out against This Is Us fans’ Crock-Pot boycott.

The feud between fans of the NBC hit drama and the appliance company started after the Jan. 23 episode revealed that a faulty slow cooker, gifted to the Pearson family by their neighbors who were moving away, short fused and started a fire, which appears to be the cause of beloved patriarch Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the big reveal, fans took to social media to express their desire to never use a Crock-Pot again, prompting the appliance giant to engage in damage control. And now Jack Pearson himself is joining the cause.

Ahead of the upcoming post-Super Bowl episode, where fans will find out the reason for Jack’s death, NBC released a touching promo featuring Ventimiglia that starts as a message of unity in the current political climate, but with a hilarious twist.

Milo reminds us to come together for the Big Game. Watch This Is Us on NBC, Sunday, February 4. pic.twitter.com/Iawc1llCWj — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 3, 2018

Ventimiglia tells the camera that the Super Bowl is a great time to gather with friends and family, but it’s not as easy as it used to be to find common ground, given the current political climate.

The actor then suggests that viewers “take a deep breath and find the ability to forgive, and remind ourselves, there’s no difference so great that we can’t overcome it.” And then he ladles some chili out of a Crock-Pot.

The ad then shows the Crock-Pot logo along with the hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent.

Whether or not viewers choose to take their slow cookers out of the trash after the watching the ad remains to be seen, but either way, they will get the answers they have been waiting for on Sunday’s episode of This Is Us.

Mandy Moore recently teased the hour as so sad she had to wear an eye mask the day after she watched it.

“Watched the Super Bowl episode last night with the cast and I’m still not okay,” Moore captioned the selfie she posted on her Instagram stories.

Before Moore screened the episode, she told Us Weekly that the episode would be a “soul crusher.”

“I don’t know if people are going to be ready for the next episode. I’m not. I haven’t seen it yet,” Moore said. “I mean, I filmed it and it was really hard on every level. I think it’s … I think it’s gonna be a good soul-crusher.”

This Is Us will air its pivotal episode Sunday directly after the Super Bowl post game celebration. The show regularly airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.