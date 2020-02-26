‘This Is Us’ Makes Gut-Wrenching Health Reveal About Mandy Moore’s Rebecca

The acclaimed NBC drama series This Is Us has been defined by heartbreaking storylines, and its latest reveal was certainly a doozy. In Tuesday’s episode, per E! Online, it revealed that Rebecca (Mandy Moore), may have Alzheimer’s. If that weren’t already a devastating blow, the way it was revealed made it even more gut-wrenching.

In the episode, titled “Clouds,” Kevin (Justin Hartley) took Rebecca on an adventure before she has a follow-up appointment with her doctor. The two went to a record store, and after listening to some Joni Mitchell, Rebecca recalled a time when she and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) had unsuccessfully tried to find the folk singer’s house in L.A.

Kevin decided they would find it, and eventually, they do, and while Rebecca stood in the yard and sang the Graham Nash tune he wrote about the house, much like past Rebecca sang it with Jack. Of course, this was all set up for the prognosis, which is that Rebecca likely has Alzheimer’s.

Last month, it was announced that series co-star Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, had signed a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement,” Metz said in a statement. “Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

Metz also performed at this year’s Academy Awards, singing Diane Warren’s song “I’m Standing with You” from the film Breakthrough, which starred Metz along with Josh Lucas and Topher Grace. The tune was nominated for Best Original Song, and Metz took the stage and elated fans the world over.

“It’s been my little girl dreams, so working and co-writing on music,” Metz told Us Weekly. “Hopefully, I’ll have some new music come out in the new year, and just cultivating and writing scripts and trying to sell the intellectual property of stories that mean something to me.”

Back in November, Moore revealed that she’d also be returning to her musical roots and going on tour for the first time in 10 years.

“I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians (in fact some are my nearest and dearest),” Moore wrote on Instagram. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.