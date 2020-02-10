Oscars 2020: 'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Has Social Media Stunned With Performance for 'Breakthrough'

Chrissy Metz is best known for her role as Kate on the hit NBC show, This is Us. She also is a musician, and put her vocal talents to the forefront at the Oscars on Sunday evening where she sang, "Breakthrough." Her efforts stunned the viewers as she delivered an onslaught of powerful notes in a heartfelt performance that had the watchers quickly taking to social media to share their thoughts.

"[Chrissy Metz] you have just won my heart again. Girl, that voice was AMAZING! You are absolutely breath taking," one user tweeted at the star.

Watching the #Oscar2020 and all I have to say is @ChrissyMetz IS A LITERAL QUEEN!!! THAT PERFORMANCE WAS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!!!!! My mom and I are still crying!! 💙🤍❤️ — Hope ✌🏼❤️🧠 (@hopehughes128) February 10, 2020

Another user tweeted, "[Chrissy Metz] Your VOICE! Stupendous, touching! You looked beautiful! So happy for you!"

@ChrissyMetz's #Oscars look is everything. She's gorgeous, she's so lovely. Look at that colour on her, the colour of her dress, beautiful. Her talent, ASDFHJKL, amazing! AMAZING! Love this human ❤️ — Snow White 🍎 (@KimberleyVonV) February 10, 2020

Metz is the lead singer in her band, Chrissy and The Vapors. She is set to release her first album this year after revealing the news in January.

“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement,” Metz wrote on Instagram. “Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

She spoke with Us Weekly about what fans can expect her from album as she digs into her country roots.

"It's been my little girl dreams, so working and co-writing on music," she said. "Hopefully, I’ll have some new music come out in the new year, and just cultivating and writing scripts and trying to sell intellectual property of stories that mean something to me.”

This is Us hit a bit of a snag this week due to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. The hit show will air on NBC on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

That episode will play heavy on Kate's character as it wraps up a trilogy that saw the past two episodes focused specifically on events from Randall and Kevin's life. Kate will be at the forefront in the next airing as her and Toby's marriage appears to be in troubled water.