‘This Is Us’: Everything We Know About Kate and Toby’s Wedding

This Is Us is setting up the season 2 finale to be a happy one, with Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) celebrating their wedding.

The preview for the episode that aired after the latest episode showed glimpses of the ceremony. From that quick preview, we’ve gathered numerous basic aspects of the wedding that give fans a vague idea of what to expect during the episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From a surprising guest to family member’s roles in the event, here is everything we know about Kate and Toby’s wedding during the This Is Us season 2 finale.

The Venue

To set the stage, it is revealed what kind of place the couple is holding their nuptials.

The ceremony is held in an outdoor venue, outside what appears to be the Pearson family’s cabin. The observation is supported by a recent comment Isaac Aptaker made to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are throwing everyone together up at the family cabin for a very, very big celebratory occasion,” Aptaker said.

Jack’s Presence

Despite his demise, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) will very much a part of the episode.

An elderly Jack will be at his daughter Kate’s wedding, talking to his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore). He sports a wedding suit, grey-rimmed glasses and a grey hair. The two look at each other longingly as Jack reflects with his wife.

“Where did the time go, Bec?” Jack says.

It is presumably that this is part of some sort of dream or fantasy sequence, as there is no way producers would invalidate the entire series by revealing is Jack alive.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Jack is shown in the past talking to Kate about her future marriage.

“The guy that gets to marry you, Katie-Girl, he is one lucky guy,” he tells her.

The Flower Girls

The ceremony will truly be a family affair with Kate’s nieces playing a part.

Randall’s daughters, Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman), serve as flower girls for the ceremony. The two can be briefly seen carrying out their duty in the opening moments of the preview.

Who Will Walk Kate Down the Aisle

With Jack’s passing, there is no one to give her away at her wedding.

Instead of making the march solo, she opts for the next best thing: her brothers Kevin (Just Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). They’re behind her in matching suits, smiling as they escort her.

Some Special Guests

While the core Pearson family will be there, there will also be some outliers.

Three new characters will enter the fold: Toby’s parents and a member of Beth’s family.

“We’re going to get to meet Toby’s parents for the first time, which we’re very excited about, and it’s something we’ve wanted to do for quite a while on the show, and this felt like the perfect reason,” Aptaker told The Hollywood Reporter. We’re also going to get to meet a member of Beth’s extended family, which is something people always ask about. They’re always like, ‘I want to meet her mom, I want to meet one of her sisters, I want to meet somebody,’ so we are finally going to meet another person from Beth’s world at the wedding.”

Her Dress

Kate previously went wedding dress shopping in the episode “Clooney,” and now we finally see her final choice. He sees her in the stunning white dress as she walks out with Kevin and Randall. It features some lace detail, which she mentioned she liked while shopping.

An ‘Upbeat and Joyous’ Tone

While fans are bracing for heartbreak in the finale, Metz says that the episode will be “upbeat and joyous” with a twist and some emotional venting along the way.

“There is a bit of a twist, in true This Is Us fashion, because the writers are genius,” Metz told Entertainment Weekly. “Tonally speaking: upbeat and joyous, through a very important catharsis.”

Fan Reactions

This Is Us fans are ecstatic about the wedding, as one would imagine. Specifically, viewers are excited to see elderly Jack at the ceremony with modern day Rebecca, in what will be a surely emotional moment.

#ThisIsUs please and please don’t play with my emotions. Did I just see jack in the season finale At Kate’s wedding. Don’t do this to my feelings please — Anita Onota (@annienota1) March 7, 2018

So you telling me that Jack came back from the dead to see Kate get married? I gotta be at that wedding…lol #ThisIsUs — Durie (@MizDurie) March 8, 2018

OK Y’ALL I’M READY.



GIMME THE THIS IS US SEASON FINALE.



GIMME KATE & TOBY WEDDING.



AND FOR GOD SAKE GIMME MY OLD JACK PEARSON RIGHT NOW.#ThisIsUs



gif amorkalagang tumblr pic.twitter.com/9AqxUx6iRe — Mary Lou (@mary__lou_) March 7, 2018

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes currently streaming on Hulu.