‘This Is Us’: Kate Ends up in the Hospital in New Episode Promo

The promo for the next episode of This Is Us left Kate and her baby’s fate hanging in the balance.

While Tuesday’s episode, titled “Our Little Island Girl,” kept the spotlight mostly on Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) childhood and her relationship with her family, scenes from the next episode promised secrets revealed and a scary hospital visit for Kate (Chrissy Metz).

In the promo, the series teased viewers might get a glimpse at Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) first flirtation following Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death, as well as the looming reveal that Kevin (Justin Hartley) relapsed following the Nicky drama.

But the end of the promo, teasing the March 5 episode, showed Kate being brought into the hospital as Toby (Chris Sullivan) and other members of the Pearson family arrived with concerned looks on their faces.

The tense images from the upcoming episode come a few months after Metz first teased that Kate and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) parenting situation would feature an unexpected situation.

“Toby and Kate are going to have a bit of an unconventional parenting situation,” she told Entertainment Weekly in November. “Not unconventional in that people aren’t doing it, but not what I think either of them ever had in mind.”

At the time, the actress teased the new direction in the storyline would be challenging.

“It’s going to be challenging for me as an actress, which I’m excited about — scared but excited,” she said at the time. “It’s something I don’t think we’ve ever seen, at least not on network television.”

Echoing those sentiments, This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger shared her thoughts on the upcoming twist.

“We’re going to see very specific struggles that these two have to face, and it’s not necessarily something that we’ve seen up close before,” she explained. “But nothing about Kate and Toby’s journey thus far has been pretty conventional, and it’s going to continue to be something that they have to navigate very carefully. We’re excited to share their journey. It’s a really specific one that we’ve been plotting out very carefully.”

Metz recently stayed mum at the Television Critics Association winter press tour when it comes to Kate and Toby’s baby name.

“We definitely know it’s a boy, and everyone, of course, is going for Jack, which I think is so special,” Metz told press. “And it’s such a cute name. Also not overused, which I think is perfect.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.