‘This Is Us’: Medical Professionals Furious Over Jack Pearson’s ‘Preventable’ Death

This Is Us recently revealed what killed Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), but medical professionals have taken issue with how it all went down.

On the show, the family’s slow cooker shorted out and caught the Pearsons’ home on fire. The fire soon consumed the family’s home and Jack rushed everyone out through an upstairs window. He then rushed back in to save Kate’s dog and breathed in a ton of smoke in the process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jack headed the hospital for treatment after being put on oxygen in an ambulance for a bit. He seemed a bit fatigued, but things looked like they would turn out all right. However, moments later, he suffered cardiac arrest and died.

As Self reports, several doctors and nurses took to Twitter afterwards to criticize the fictional medical professional treating the Pearson family patriarch.

“Finally caught up to the Super Bowl episode of This is Us, and the nurse in me is pissed at how that hospital really let Jack just die like that,” one nurse wrote. “Like how long did y’all even code him for, what drugs did y’all give, who was watching the monitor, [and] why wasn’t he intubated to protect his airway from jump?”

Another nurse weighed in, saying “Jack looks like crap. Why does he not have oxygen on? What are his vitals? How high is that heart rate? Really. Who is monitoring this man?!?!”

Like how long did y’all even code him for, what drugs did y’all give, who was watching the monitor, why wasn’t he intubated to protect his airway from jump, I need nurse friends that watch this show bc no. — Nurse Chas 👑 (@oluwachas) February 11, 2018

Me as a nurse right now: Jack looks like crap.

WHY does he not have oxygen on?

What are his vitals? How high is that heart rate? Really. Who is monitoring this man?!?!#ThisIsUs #feelslike #derekshepherd #alloveragain — Ayslinn (@AystheAce) February 5, 2018

Self chatted with several medical professional who revealed that these nurses concerns were valid and that Jack’s death was “100 percent preventable.”

“His death was 100 percent preventable had the right equipment been used,” Connecticut Children’s Medical Center pediatric intensive care nurse Mallory Perry said. “Had [a pulse oximeter] been on Jack, they would have noticed his oxygen levels were much lower and that he needed oxygen. That could have prevented the heart attack.”

Patrick Cane, an assistant professor at Michigan State University’s College of Nursing, added, “He should have been swarmed when he got to the ER. … His treatment would have started [before he even got] to the hospital. Nurses in the ER would have likely taken the ambulance call and would have been informed what the situation is.”

This Is Us is currently on break until Feb. 27. When there’s not a break, This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff