Will ‘This Is Us’ Show Jack’s Death This Week?

The death of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) is coming to This Is Us soon, but will it actually play out Tuesday night?

There’s a load of clues that This Is Us viewers will either get the full look at the Pearson patriarch’s death or at least a cliffhanger of the fire that presumably takes his life.

The first hint lies in the previous episode, “Clooney.” The last shot shows that the Pearsons forgot to get batteries for their smoke detector, leaving them vulnerable to a surprise inferno.

Also in the episode, we meet a red-headed romantic interest for teenage Randall Pearson (Niles Fitch).

This is important due to the flashback earlier in season 2 that shows the three Pearson children just after Jack’s death. Kevin (Logan Shroyer) had a cast on his leg, Kate (Hannah Zeile) had a dog and Randall had a red-haired girl by his side. Kevin and Kate’s characteristics were alluded to in earlier episodes, but this was the first time the red-haired girl was shown.

The rest of the hints for Tuesday’s episode showing Jack’s death come off screen.

The name of the upcoming episode lends itself to it being about a tragic day: “That’ll Be The Day.” The title is taken from a Buddy Holly song that features the line “That’ll be the day when I die” in its chorus, among other gloomy lyrics about goodbyes.

In the preview for the “That’ll Be The Day” episode, it’s hinted to focus on a day the Pearsons will never forget. That day is presumably the final day of Jack’s life.

Elsewhere, the released photos from the episode show all time periods This Is Us has explored, from Rebecca Pearson’s (Mandy Moore) pregnancy to current day. This could show the current characters reflecting on Jack’s life and painting a complete portrait of him before showing his final moments.

Show producers and stars keep telling press that the death is coming “very soon” and that it will not be in the season finale. That mentioned timing, as well as the timing of some set photos that show the aftermath of the fire, make Tuesday night’s episode even riper for the death scene.

Lastly, NBC is not yet screening the episode for press, which falls out of line with what they’ve done thus far in season 2. It could just be a change is the way the show is screened, or it could be a way to keep the reveal of Jack’s death a secret for as long as possible.

Regardless, heartbreak is in store for the Pearsons (and This Is Us viewers) some time soon, so go ahead and get your tissues ready.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff