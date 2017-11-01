‘This Is Us’: See the Pearson Family’s Throwback Halloween Costumes

This Is Us celebrated Halloween on Tuesday night, and the Pearson family showed off some amazing throwback costumes.

On the episode, entitled “The 20’s,” we see the young version of the family headed out for a night of trick-or-treating.

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) dress as Sonny and Cher. Randall, Kate and Kevin dress as Michael Jackson, Sandy from Grease and a hobo, respectively.

