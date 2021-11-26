‘This Is Us’ Final Season Trailer Is a Tearjerker

This Is Us returns for its sixth and final season on Jan. 4, 2022, and NBC released the first look trailer on Thursday. In a mix of new footage and flashbacks to some major moments from earlier seasons, Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) reflects on her life as she explains that she Is starting to lose her memory. “Until a day is over, there’s always a chance that you’ll remember it for something else,” she tells her husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in one scene, reminding viewers that This Is Us will always and forever be a tearjerker.

Season six will consist of 18 episodes and This Is Us will return to its 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot and will run uninterrupted, except for a two-week hiatus for Winter Olympics programming in February, until the series finale in May. In May 2021, NBC announced This Is Us would be coming to an end after its sixth season, having earned critical and audience acclaim since its 2016 debut. Starring Ventimiglia, Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley, the show has become known for its emotional moments, and Metz told Us Weekly in July that there will be no shortage of those in its final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/9DXxRULFrDk

“I think the [audience will] feel that bittersweet feeling that I think a lot of the episodes leave you with,” she said. “I think they will feel like a sense of closure and some bittersweet memories.” Wrapping up the show is both happy and sad, the actress continued. “You know when you go to a party and everyone’s cool, and then it gets really good, like, when there’s 30 minutes left? That’s what it feels like. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s just getting good and now we’re leaving,’” Metz shared.

“It doesn’t mean that you didn’t have an incredible last 30 minutes or incredible time at the party, but you’d rather go instead of being like, ‘Oh, we overstayed our welcome’ or ‘Oh, that was so boring. That party was awful. I’m never going back to his house!’” she continued. “So I understand that good things must come to an end.”

Creator Dan Fogelman had a similar sentiment after the show’s May announcement, writing on Twitter at the time, “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.” This Is Us returns for a sixth season on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.