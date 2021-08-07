Mandy Moore Shares Candid Breastfeeding Snaps From Home and 'This Is Us' Set

✖

In honor of National Breastfeeding Week, Mandy Moore is opening up about her own breastfeeding journey with her young son, Gus. On Instagram, Moore posted a few photos of herself breastfeeding her son both at home and on the set of This Is Us. Moore welcomed Gus, her first child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, in February.

Moore posted a couple of photos of herself and Goldsmith cuddling their newborn while she breastfeeds him. In another snap, the actor can be seen in hair and makeup for This Is Us (making her appear much older to film the different timelines in the show) while feeding her son. She captioned all of the photos with a lengthy statement about how her breastfeeding journey has gone. Moore noted that she has been breastfeeding Gus for six months now and that it has been an incredibly "rewarding experience."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

"Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever," she began. "It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy." Moore ended her caption by including the hashtag, #NationalBreastfeedingWeek (World Breastfeeding Week kicks off during the first week in August).

As previously mentioned, Moore gave birth to her first child in February. She announced her son's birth via Instagram, sharing that his full name is August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith. The Princess Diaries actor wrote alongside a photo of her baby boy, "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined." Moore first announced that she was expecting in September 2020. At the time, she posted a photo of herself and her husband, whose hand was placed on her stomach, and wrote that "Baby Boy Goldsmith" was due in "early 2021."