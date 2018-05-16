Sterling K. Brown Knows How ‘This Is Us’ Ends for Randall

Sterling K. Brown says he knows Randall’s endgame on This Is Us.

The actor admitted he has a “preliminary” idea for what is going to happen to his character on the NBC hit drama’s third season, but he still has a few weeks before he creator Dan Fogelman gives him all the info on the season.

“I have heard an outline for [my character],” Brown told Entertainment Tonight. “I like it. I’m pleased. [But] I’m always pleased, so nothing is new.”

As he discussed the future of the drama series, Brown was careful not to spoil any plot points, especially when it comes to the big mystery presented in the show’s second season finale that left fans fearing for Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) fate.

The finale featured a series of flash forwards showing an older Randall talking to his adult daughter Tess, sharing a cryptic message.

“It’s time to go see her, Tess,” Randall said.

Tess replies, “I’m not ready.”

“Me neither,” Randall responds.

As the glimpses transition back into the present day, the next shots are of Beth.

The obvious conclusion to draw is that Beth has died or is dying at this moment in the timeline. Randall might want Tess to make peace with Beth’s passing/ill health.

Watson said that the scene does not necessarily mean the character will die in the NBC drama’s upcoming third season.

“I was really grateful that people wanted her to stay around,” Watson told Gold Derby during an exclusive pre-Emmy chat. “But also really glad that she’s not going to die.”

“Beth will be around. There’s no plans to kill Beth,” Watson added. “I know this has been a rumor, that possibly Beth dies — she doesn’t.”

Brown also discussed the scene, being careful not to say more than he could.

“I know who I’m talking about [in that scene],” Brown said.

While he wasn’t able to give any specific details, he admitted that it “will be a while” before fans get the answers they are looking for.

“This is what I can tell you: The show kind of knows where it ends, and future Randall [in the scene in question] is sort of in a place [that occurs] towards the end of the show.”

“I can’t say any more than that,” he added, smiling.

The finale also offered glimpses into other characters’ futures. Viewers saw Kevin (Justin Heartley) taking a trip to Vietnam with his girlfriend, Beth’s (Susan Kelechi-Watson) cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd), Kate (Chrissy Metz) taking care of husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) and there was a hint that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth’s marriage might not be as perfect as we think.

This Is Us returns in fall 2018 on NBC. All episodes of the series are now available on Hulu.