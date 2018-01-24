‘This Is Us’ Fans React to Kate and Toby’s New Dog

The Pearson family welcomed a new addition to the family on Tuesday’s This Is Us, and his name is Audio.

On the second half of Tuesday’s episode, Kate (Chrissy Metz) surprised fiancé Toby (Chris Sullivan) after she adopted a dog from the shelter with the help of guest star Lena Waithe.

Audio, who Kate and Toby described as “Jacob Tremblay if he was a dog,” conquered the mind of This Is Us viewers on Twitter. Viewers were delighted to see Kate rise up from the scars of having lost her dog at the same time as her father when she was a teenager.

SHE GOT THE PUPPY 🐶 thank god #thisisus — michele (@finndamneron) January 24, 2018

SHE GOT AUDIO IM ALIVE #ThisIsUs — Rachel (@Rachie323) January 24, 2018

She got the dog! Yay! Finally something nice for Toby! #ThisIsUs — Irene O’Hare (@confusible) January 24, 2018

I very rarely cry during #ThisIsUs but dammit @ChrissyMetz got me during that dog scene. 😭😭😭😭 — Coti Howell (@CotiHowell) January 24, 2018

As if the humans didn’t make us cry enough, then yall bring the cat last week and the cutest damn dog alive tonight?!!?? I CAN’T😭🐶 #ThisIsUs — Taggi Angel (@shelikes2tweet) January 24, 2018

At first, Kate was hesitant to adopt Audio, as the idea of having another dog hit too close to home as she, presumably, lost her last dog the same day she lost her dad.

Kate visited a dog shelter on Tuesday’s episode, however, after she catches Toby looking at an app described as “Tinder for dogs.”

At the shelter, one of the caretakers (Master of None star Lena Waithe) helps Kate come to the decision she needs to let go of the ghosts of her past and adopts the dog to make Toby and herself happy.

Tuesday’s episode also dealt with the cause of Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death, which turned out to be the family’s crockpot shorting out and causing a fire in the family home.

The episode came to an end with the the first floor of the family home engulfed in flames. The next episode, set to air Sunday, Feb. 4 after the Superbowl, is will show how the family survives the fire, except for Jack.