TikTok Star VonViddy Dead After Apparent Suicide at 32

TikToker and comedian VonViddy, born Joe Muchlinski, has passed away at the age of 32. His sister, Martha Muchlinski, posted a video on TikTok on Aug. 22 stating that her brother died by suicide. "I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life," she shared. "TikTok meant a lot to him. It gave him joy. It gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at and he really appreciated that." Martha then went on to state that Joe had "fought a really, really long, terrible battle with his mental illness." "And all we can hope now is that he's at peace," she added. "But I did want to provide that closure for anybody who was a VonViddy fan, just to let you know what happened."

A note was included in the description of her video, noting that Martha's very first word was her brother's name. "He was my older brother, my only sibling," she wrote, "and this is one of the worst days of my life. I know folks have been concerned since his last video and deserve some closure." It was in his last video shared to TikTok which was shared on Aug. 21, that Joe expressed his reflection on life, sharing that he wished to be remembered "as a creator of videos that made people laugh and a creator of music." "I also want to be remembered as a camp counselor who helped kids to make happy memories," he continued. "I'd rather not be remembered as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell. But unfortunately, that's also part of me."

@martha_merced Joe was my first word. He was my older brother, my only sibling, and this is one of the worst days of my life. I know folks have been concerned since his (Vonviddy's) last video and deserve some closure.@VonViddy

The social media star added to the sentiment and expressed appreciation for his followers, saying he values them greatly. "All in all, I've had a terrific life," he concluded. "I've got to visit the other side of the world, and I've made tons of friends from all walks of life. I have nothing to complain about, and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you." If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.