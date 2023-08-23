Terry Funk, Pro Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Dead at 79

Terry Funk, a professional wrestling legend who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, died on Wednesday. He was 79 years old. The official cause of death was not announced, but fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley confirmed the news after talking to Funk's daughter Brandee. Funk was battling Parkinson's Disease and dementia at the time of his death.

"He was my mentor, my idol, and one of my closest friends," Foley wrote in the Facebook post. "He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend — it was an honor to know you."

One if the most iconic moments in wrestling history



RIP Terry Funk🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/jwMPhvnWwH — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 23, 2023

Another WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair also paid tribute to Funk. "In My Entire Life, I've Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder," Flair wrote on social media. "Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling!"

RIP Terry Funk 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AeYL5k5ax2 — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk began his professional wrestling career in 1965 and his last match took place on Sept. 23, 2017. He competed in over 2,5000 matches in WWE, WCW, ECW, TNA, All Japan and other promotions. In WWE, Funk won the Tag Team Championship with Foley (known as Cactus Jack at the time) and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. In WCW, Funk won the United States Heavyweight Championship twice and the Hardcore Championship three times. He also won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and was inducted into the to NWA Hall of Fame in 2009.

"WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 78," WWE said in a statement. "Revered by fans and peers across the globe for his tenacity, heart and longevity, Funk will be remembered as one of the toughest competitors to ever step inside the squared circle. From WWE to All Japan, from WCW to ECW, Funk proved he could go toe-to-toe with the best and pushed the limits of what was possible inside the squared circle."