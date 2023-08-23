Basketball Player Reggie Chaney Dead at 23

Reggie Chaney a college basketball player who was a member of the University of Arkansas and University of Houston men's team, has died, the University of Houston announced. He was 23 years old. According to the Houston Chronicle, Chaney was found dead after a family friend discovered him unresponsive in a bedroom at an apartment in Arlington, Texas. Chaney was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of death has not been revealed.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson reacted to the news on social media. "First in his family to graduate from college. Reach his dream of signing a professional basketball contract. He was leaving Monday, Aug. 28 for Greece," Sampson said who went on to call Chaney, "The ultimate teammate" and "The identity of of our Cougar Basketball Culture."

Chaney began his college basketball career at Arkansas in 2018 and played in all 34 games during the 2018-19 season. The following year, Chaney played in all three games for the Razorbacks. In his career at Arkansas, Chaney played in 63 games and had a blocked shot in 34 of them.

In 2020, Chaney transferred to Houston and helped the Cougars reach the Final Four during the 2020-21 season. After battling an injured hand during the 2021-22 season, Chaney came back the following season to be a key player for Houston. In 35 games, Chaney averaged three points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game, which led to him being named American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year. Houston was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past season but lost in the Sweet 16.

"Out identity guy has always been Reggie," Sampson said last season, per 247Sports. "Reggie is our best identity guy. He changes things. He gives us an edge and things that we value in our program. I don't put a lot of emphasis on statistics. I put an emphasis on who impacts winning. Reggie isn't a great rebounder, but he does a great job blocking out. The thing I appreciate most about Reggie is he doesn't start, but Reggie's attitude & his willingness to accept his role and still be that guy is something that I am very appreciative of."