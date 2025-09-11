‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 in Development at HBO

Big Little Lies is finally getting closer to a potential third season.

Over six years after the second season of mystery dramedy ended, Deadline reports that Season 3 is in development at HBO.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-creator, EP, and showrunner Francesca Sloane has been tapped to write the first episode and will also board the new season as an executive producer. This comes after she signed an exclusive two-year overall deal with the premium network. Sloane joins fellow executive producers, series creator David E. Kelley, and stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Discussions for another season of Big Little Lies have been going on for a long time. Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name, BLL premiered in 2017. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern as five women in Monterey, California who are embroiled in a homicide investigation. After Season 2 aired, it seemed like that was the end for Big Little Lies, but other the years, much of the cast have remained hopeful that another season was in store.

In 2023, Kidman revealed that Season 3 is happening, but not much else had been shared since then aside from comments from the cast that it was still in the works. Creator David E. Kelly shared in June that “everyone is very committed” to having the show return. “We’re hoping it happens,” he said. “We had a great time doing the first two seasons, and we all want to do it again. I’m hopeful it’ll happen.”

Meanwhile, last fall, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, said he and his team were waiting for Liane Moriarty to write the sequel book before proceeding with a third season. The book, a follow-up to the 2014 novel, is believed to be done and is set to be published in 2026. Moriarty revealed that it will have a time jump, with the women now moms of teenagers. It’s unknown how far into the future the time jump will be.

Along with the main five, the cast of Big Little Lies also includes Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling, Iain Armitage, Kathryn Newton, and Meryl Streep. As of now, no other information on the third season has been released, but now that it seems to be moving forward, it shouldn’t be long until additional details are shared. For now, the first two seasons are streaming on HBO Max.