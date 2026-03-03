Apple TV Cancels Star-Studded Show

A star-studded Apple TV show has been canceled.

Deadline reports that Emmy-nominated period dramedy Palm Royale will not be coming back for a third season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, Palm Royale was created by Abe Sylvia. The ensemble cast is led by Kristen Wiig and also includes Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, and Kaia Gerber. Palm Royale premiered in 2024 and is set in 1969, where outsider Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons strives to attain a place in the high society of Palm Beach, Florida, through the town’s most exclusive country club, in the process learning what she will and won’t do to achieve this.

Apple TV

The cancellation has come as quite a surprise. While Palm Royale received mixed reviews, the series was nominated for 11 Emmys during its first season, taking home the award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. Wiig was most recently up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for the 2026 Actor Awards.

News of the cancellation comes nearly two months after the Season 2 finale on Jan. 14. Apple renewed Palm Royale for Season 2 in June 2024, a month after Season 1 ended. “We are so thrilled to hear about Season 2,” said Dern, who also serves as executive producer. “Jayme and I (with Jaywalker Pictures) have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of Palm Royale. We all can’t wait to get started!”

Apple TV

A reason for the cancellation has not been revealed, but at the very least, Season 2 did have a nice conclusion. So while the series could have definitely continued on, there were some loose ends tied up. Season 2’s cast also included Claudia Ferri, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges, James Urbaniak, Roberto Sanchez, Rick Cosnett, and Ryan Dorsey. John Stamos, Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence, and Matt Rogers joined the series for the second season.

From Apple Studios, Palm Royale was written and executive produced by showrunner Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series was executive produced by Dern, Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig and Katie O’Connell Marsh. Sharr White, Sheri Holman, Becky Mode, and Stephanie Laing also served as executive producers.