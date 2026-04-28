Oscar-Winning Actress Joins ‘The White Lotus’ to Replace Helena Bonham Carter

Laura Dern is checking in at The White Lotus.

The Oscar-winning actress has officially joined Season 4 of the HBO series, Deadline reported Tuesday, replacing Helena Bonham Carter following the actress’ unexpected exit last week.

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The Big Little Lies actress will play a new character, who is currently being developed and written for her by series creator Mike White.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 19: Laura Dern attends the UK Gala Screening of Searchlight Pictures’ ‘Is This Thing On?’ at Odeon Luxe West End, London on January 19th, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

HBO confirmed on Friday that Bonham Carter had departed the Emmy Award-winning dramedy series, which had begun production about a week prior on the French Riviera.

“With filming just underway on Season 4 of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set,” an HBO spokesperson told Deadline in a statement at the time. “The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”



Carter was the first cast member to be announced as appearing in The White Lotus Season 4, but Deadline‘s sources claimed that White felt her character was not correct for the story as production got underway.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Helena Bonham Carter attends the “Seven Dials” UK Premiere at The May Fair Hotel on January 13, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Season 4 of The White Lotus follows “a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival,” according to the show’s logline.



Season 4 of The White Lotus also stars Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, with Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet also appearing.

The White Lotus Season 4 is written and directed by series creator White and is executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.