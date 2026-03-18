‘The White Lotus’ Just Added Several Well-Known TV Stars to Season 4’s Cast

The White Lotus is adding even more star power to its upcoming fourth season.

The latest casting additions to Mike White’s critically-acclaimed HBO anthology series include The Neighborhood‘s Max Greenfield, Only Murders in the Building‘s Kumail Nanjiani, Interior Chinatown‘s Chloe Bennet, The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Charlie Hall and Free Bert‘s Jarrad Paul, Deadline reports.

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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Kumail Nanjiani attends the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

While details as to the premise and characters of Season 4 remain unknown, Greenfield and Nanjiani are reportedly set to take on two of the most substantial recurring parts, with the New Girl star’s character believed to be named Mitchell, Bennet’s character to be named Brynn and Hall’s to be called Zach.

The latest cast additions join previously announced Season 4 stars Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Dylan Ennis, Vincent Cassel, Corentin Fila and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

The White Lotus follows a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and staff members every season, with the fourth installment set to take place in France. The Château de la Messardière, a hotel in Saint-Tropez, was previously confirmed to be the primary filming location for Season 4, with other locations in France also reportedly being scouted.

Max Greenfield at Hulu’s “Mid-Century Modern” Los Angeles Premiere at Directors Guild of America on March 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Season 4 of The White Lotus is written and directed by White and executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The Emmy-winning series’ third season was set in Thailand and starred Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood, amongst others.

The season was nominated for 23 Emmys, but shockingly, only took home the win for Original Main Title Theme Music. Shairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content Casey Bloys told Variety at the time that the show was a “victim of its own success” come awards season, as many of its cast members were nominated in the same category.

“I would say it was a victim of its own success, in that there were so many multiple nominees in categories. That’s hard,” he explained at the time. “If you like the show, and you have to decide between two or three actors that you really like, vote splitting is a real thing.”

He continued, “The good news is, Mike is off writing Season 4, so I’m sure he will be back, and we will be back. Maybe not the 2026 Emmy cycle, but probably the next one.”