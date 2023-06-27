'The Walking Dead': Daryl Returns in Spinoff's First Teaser

Norman Reedus is back in the world of The Walking Dead. Seven months after the groundbreaking flagship series ended, AMC on Monday released the first teaser trailer for its next spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds the fan-favorite character washing ashore in France.

The short teaser begins with Daryl speaking into a voice recorder: "My name is Daryl Dixon," he says. "I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It's in America. I went out looking for something, and all I found was trouble. If I don't make it back, I want 'em to know I tried. Hell, I'm still trying." The clip then cuts to Daryl impaling a walker before beginning a long trek through France, just as decimated by the apocalypse as America.

In the upcoming series, per AMC's official synopsis, "Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan." Along with Reedus, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the fifth spinoff and overall sixth show based on Robert Kirman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard's The Walking Dead franchise. The flagship series premiered in October 2010 and ran for 11 seasons before concluding in November 2022. The first spinoff, Fear The Walking Dead, launched in August 2015 and is set to end with Season 8. The Walking Dead: World Beyond was a limited series that ran for two seasons, with AMC also recently debuting the Maggie Greene and Negan-centric The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's six episode debut season premieres this fall on AMC and AMC+. The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. David Zabel wrote the series premiere and is credited as co-writer on the second episode in collaboration with Jason Richman. New episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, with AMC+ subscribers able to view the episode a few days early.