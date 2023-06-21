'The Walking Dead' Shows Now Streaming Free, 24/7

AMC's hit post-apocalyptic horror drama The Walking Dead may have ended, but fans still have the chance to watch the show. TWD is available to stream for free on Paramount Global's Pluto TV. The free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform incorporated the popular show into its lineup last year.

Fans of the hit series can check out episodes on Pluto TV's channels for free. Officially dubbed the The Walking Dead Universe channel, the channel launched in October 2022, just a month before the long-running series aired its season finale. The channel's synopsis reads, "Join Daryl, Michonne, the Clarks and others from the world of The Walking Dead. Enjoy cast interviews, BTS moments, and more!" In addition to the flagship series, the channel also currently features the spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead.

Based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series of the same name, The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in 2010, not only immediately becoming a massive hit for the network, but also sparking a global sensation. The series centers around Rick Grimes, a sheriff's deputy who awakes from a coma only to discover that the world has been sent into disarray after it was overtaken by walkers. The series tracks him and a group of other survivors as in a fight for survival as they attempt to rebuild. The series ran for 11 seasons before concluding in November 2022.

The Walking Dead proved to be so popular that it launched several spinoffs, the first of which, Fear The Walking Dead, launched in August 2015. The series is currently in the midst of its eighth and final season. The Walking Dead: World Beyond was a limited series that ran for two seasons. AMC is next set to launch two new spinoffs in the growing TWD universe – The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. It is unclear if these new spinoffs will eventually join Pluto TV's The Walking Dead Universe channel.

Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform. The streaming channel service offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, with content spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more.