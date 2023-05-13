'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Alexa Nisenson Teases Charlie's Fate in Final Season (Exclusive)





Fear the Walking Dead will premiere its eighth and final season on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, May 14, and fans will be pondering the fate of Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). When Charlie was last seen on The Walking Dead spinoff series, she was very sick due to her being exposed to radiation. For Season 8, there is a big time jump, which leads to many wondering about Charlie's condition. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Nisenson who teased details about Charlie and the new season.

"I can't really say too much on whether Charlie will appear in season eight or not, that is something that everybody will have to watch to find out, but it's so crazy to think about this being the final season," Nisenson exclusively told PopCulture. "I mean, I started the show when I was 11 and I'm turning 17 in a couple months, and I've grown up with this character and with this show, and seeing the evolution, it's such a bittersweet thing. Anytime, as an actor, your project that you've been working on ends, it's bittersweet because of course it's always exciting to move on to new things and to explore different characters, but at the same time it's like gosh, I've been with this character and with this group of people for so long."

Nisenson began her run on Fear the Walking Dead as a recurring character in Season 4. And at the time, she made a big impact by killing Nick (Frank Dillane). She was part of a group called the Vultures and worked as a spy. But when the Vultures were defeated, Charlie became part of the group led by Morgan (Lennie James), and Nisenson became a series regular in Season 5.

Charlie's character arc in Season 7 was refreshing in the sense she got to do things an average teenager does. "I loved the story in season seven and how she got to really experience some really beautiful things," Nisenson said. "She got to fall in love a little bit. I mean maybe not love, I don't know. But to me, it was her teenage romance experience, and I was just so happy that she got to at least have some happiness before that.

"It is really sad because you get so attached to these characters. When they're going through something, it hurts you in a way. You're like oh, Charlie. I don't want her to be sad or in pain. And I mean, of course, Charlie has been such a controversial character and has gone through so much, but she's also just been through, I feel like, so much pain, and she has fought so hard to prove herself to the group and to be a strong young woman, so it broke my heart for her to go through that. But also I knew that it was going to be a really interesting storyline, and really excited for everybody to see that and to explore it as well, even though it was really sad."