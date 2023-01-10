Fear The Walking Dead is coming to an end after eight seasons. AMC announced Tuesday as part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the hit series will conclude with a 12-episode eight and final season. Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 will air in two parts, with the first six-episode block debuting Sunday, May 14 at. 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The second and final block of episodes will arrive later in the year.

Debuting in August 2015 as The Walking Dead's first spinoff series, Fear TWD tracked a group of survives in the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse that decimated the world as we know it. Following the survivors from the U.S. to Mexico and back to the States, Fear TWD spanned the course of several years. The series underwent a bit of a shakeup following Season 3 when Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldber took over as co-showrunners of the series from Dave Erickson. Much of the core cast has also changed, with Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark), Frank Dillane (Nick Clark), Mercedes Mason (Ofelia Salazar), and more being written out of the show. Kim Dickens, meanwhile, reprised her role as Madison Clark in Season 7 following a multi-season absence.

(Photo: AMC)

Set to pick up after the events of Season 7 when Morgan's and Madison's "hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned," Season 8 will find the pair and the rest of the group they brought to the island "living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place – Morgan's daughter, Mo," per the official synopsis. Along with James and Dickens, the Seoasn 8 cast includes olman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

While FearTWD is coming to an end, The Walking Dead universe is still alive and well, even after the November 11-season conclusion of flagship series The Walking Dead. During the Tuesday TCA event, AMC also announced premiere timings for upcoming TWD spinoffs The Walking Dead: Dead City, centered around Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's characters, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus.

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear The Walking Dead... And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said. "This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to premiere on AMC is set to premiere sometime in June, with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon scheduled for set to roll out later this year. AMC also offered an update on the highly-anticipated Rick and Michonne miniseries, with McDermott revealing that the Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring show is set to go into production this year with a 2024 release date. The first half of Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on May 14.