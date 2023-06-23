Melissa McBride Will Appear in 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff After All

Melissa McBride is back in The Walking Dead universe. Her exit from the show appeared acrimonious. But a new Tweet notes she's making an on0screen return in the spin-off project. McBride starred in the series and was set to appear in the spinoff planned for release this year. She exited the project in 2022 because of alleged problems with Norman Reedus. At the time of her exit, AMC released a statement addressing the rumblings.

"Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, huma, and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," the statement read in part, per Deadline. "Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

Well well. We’re sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of shit to you when we thought melissa wasn’t doing show! Golly… this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) Goddamn it’s great seeing these two together! Can’t wait! Xojd pic.twitter.com/yYwyTq5hAG — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 22, 2023

Jeffrey Dean Morgan defended Norman Reedus at the time, saying Reedus was unfairly blamed. But all appears to be resolved.

At the time of fans' outrage over McBride's exit and them blaming Reedus, Morgan publicly defended him, tweeting at the time, "Some of you have gone way too far. Attacking Norm for crap he has nothing to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody's business. Norm, who's given more than anyone to you all. Just sh—ty."