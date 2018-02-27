TV Shows

‘The Voice’ Fans ‘Loving’ Kelly Clarkson’s Debut

Kelly Clarkson joined NBC’s The Voice this season, and so far she is getting positive reviews. Longtime fans of the show have been loving the American Idol winner, alongside returning judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.

“I am LOVING @kelly_clarkson on #VoicePremiere ! This season is going to be amazing,” one person wrote.

One viewer said she is tuning in to a singing competition for the first time since Clarkson won American Idol over a decade ago.

Another fan said she was excited for the new season because of the new judge.

“I’m so glad Kelly Clarkson is a judge on #thevoice this season,” wrote another fan.

Although NBC promoted Clarkson’s appearance on The Voice during the Super Bowl, some fans were surprised to see her Monday night.

One person said Clarkson has been the best addition to the show.

Singer Brynn Cartelli gets the distinction of being the first contestant to join Team Kelly.

The Voice‘s new season kicked off tonight with the first night of blind auditions. They continue on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Photo credit: NBC

