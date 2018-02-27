‘The Voice’ Fans ‘Loving’ Kelly Clarkson’s Debut

Kelly Clarkson joined NBC’s The Voice this season, and so far she is getting positive reviews. Longtime fans of the show have been loving the American Idol winner, alongside returning judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.

“I am LOVING @kelly_clarkson on #VoicePremiere ! This season is going to be amazing,” one person wrote.

One viewer said she is tuning in to a singing competition for the first time since Clarkson won American Idol over a decade ago.

I have to admit that I have never watched a singing competition until @kelly_clarkson won AI back in the day but I like this #TheVoice Thanks Kelly — AmyBuda🎃🍁🎃🍁 (@BUDACLAN) February 27, 2018

Another fan said she was excited for the new season because of the new judge.

“I’m so glad Kelly Clarkson is a judge on #thevoice this season,” wrote another fan.

I’m so glad Kelly Clarkson is a judge on #thevoice this season — Bianca Daniel (@MsPerfect10x) February 27, 2018

Although NBC promoted Clarkson’s appearance on The Voice during the Super Bowl, some fans were surprised to see her Monday night.

Y’all, Kelly Clarkson is a judge on The Voice. Love her! #TheVoice — Tanna Stansfield (@Tanna10) February 27, 2018

One person said Clarkson has been the best addition to the show.

Omg @kelly_clarkson is the best addition to @NBCTheVoice I love the dynamic of her and @blakeshelton but I’m still waiting on my happy birthday from Blake lol #country #singing #voice #love also I gotta give my boy @adamlevine some love — Tammyrenay (@tammyrollings36) February 27, 2018

Singer Brynn Cartelli gets the distinction of being the first contestant to join Team Kelly.

you tell all the boys no. my dreams came true when i got to tell @kelly_clarkson yes. Let’s do this coachy coach. @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/I8l3uWwduh — Brynn Cartelli (@BrynnCartelli) February 27, 2018

The Voice‘s new season kicked off tonight with the first night of blind auditions. They continue on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Photo credit: NBC