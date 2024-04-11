'The View' Hosts Evacuate Set Due to Fire

After a bit of a mishap on Tamron Hall's show, The View had to take shelter too.

Tamron Hall's talk show had quite the spicy moment on Wednesday, smoking out the ladies at The View in the process. While it could be a story about food, it isn't entirely, it does involve some fire in the kitchen.

According to TMZ, a fire broke out in the kitchen of Hall's talk show at ABC Studios in New York City. A grease fire led to the show being evacuated entirely so firemen could attend to the scene. Hall explained the situation in a clip from outside, ensuring everybody was fine and they'd be back with fresh episodes next week.

Meanwhile, The View had some fun with the incident and revealed they had to bail out due to the fire. The co-hosts of the long-running talk show made their way to the stage to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire." If you didn't change the channel during that moment, the situation gets a run-down from Whoopie Goldberg.

"This morning, we had to evacuate the studio because there was a fire that we did not start. We don't know how it started, we don't know what started it," Goldberg says before clearing Hall's name a bit. "Tamron did not start the fire."

"Well, it was her kitchen," Joy Behar snaps back, leaving the door open for Goldberg's response. "It was her kitchen, but it doesn't mean it was her being in it."

Firefighters confirmed there were no injuries at the site and units discovered burnt food on the stove. "FDNY handled this call with one engine and one ladder consisting of approx. 12 personnel. No injuries were reported," they added.