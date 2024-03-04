Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Leaked Fake Gossip to Expose 'The View' Mole

Whoopi Goldberg got creative when trying to figure out who was leaking information from The View. The information was revealed when the talk show moderator and her co-hosts discussed gossipping at work. "You know what I like to do? I like to try to catch a gossip. Because what you can do is you can plant false information and see if it makes its way around," Alyssa Farah Griffin said, causing Goldberg to respond about her own dealing with finding out who the mole is at work. "We have done that, we have done that," Goldberg said, looking at Joy Behar. "We did that to see who was talking. Yeah." Sunny Hostin added: "Now, you see, that's a little bit of gossip I would like to know about," before the audience laughed and they went to break.

When Meghan McCain was on the show, multiple press leaks made headlines, which included a few Page Six stories that revealed behind-the-scenes tension between McCain and her cohosts. She ultimately left the show in 2021 and claimed the environment was of toxicity and bullying.

In 2023, she opened up about feeling terrorized at the workplace as part of the roundtable. "The thing about The View is that I didn't know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that, for the rest of my life, I'm going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years. I haven't been on that show in years. I'm just trying to live my life," McCain said in an interview on the You're Welcome podcast.

She continued: "I just didn't know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time. I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them — whole months without thinking about the show or anything. Apparently, I'm just on their minds every day. And it's pathetic."