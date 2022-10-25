'The View': Star Jones Reveals If She'd Return to Talk Show

Star Jones was an integral part of The View for almost a decade, but she is not interested in returning. Jones, 60, now serves as the new judge on Divorce Court, which has now taken the top position in her schedule. The former Brooklyn prosecutor was a member of The View's first co-hosts.

"I have so much fun with the girls," Jones told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday at the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. "But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full." Jones joined Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, and Debbie Matenopoulos during the first season of The View in 1997 and remained on the series until 2006. She returned for a guest spot in September and joined Behar, Matenopoulos, and Viera to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary in June.

Since leaving The View, Jones had a stint at Court TV, where she hosted Star Jones for one season. She has also appeared as a legal analyst on several talk shows, including Dr. Phil and The Wendy Williams Show. In September, she took over from Faith Jenkins as the new arbitrator on Divorce Court.

"I'm having a ball doing literally what I love," Jones told ET Saturday. "I get to be in other people's business and lay down the law. That's my job." Jones added that she also likes helping couples through their problems, noting that everyone is "entitled to love."

During The View's 25th anniversary reunion, Jones told her fellow co-hosts that her biggest regret was not publicly speaking out about her health problems. She noted that her co-hosts were "probably worried" about her at the time. Behar and Vieira agreed that they were concerned, but were unsure how to bring up the subject.

"Star never ever talked about her weight issue like that. She was in tremendous denial. We had to pretend it was something other than what it was. We didn't like that. We were told, 'You have to be an actress.' And it's like, 'Well, we don't get paid to be an actress,' but we had to," Behar recalled. "We were uncomfortable with that and now she realizes it... I have to give her credit because she has come miles from where she was."

Behar praised Jones for the personal growth she has shown since her View days. "It is my greatest achievement... that I'm healthier now than I've ever been in my whole life," Jones agreed. Divorce Court is available to stream on Hulu, and it is syndicated nationwide.