TV Actor Quoted His Character to Avoid a Date

Ryan Guzman once took a page out of Eddie Diaz’s book. The 9-1-1 actor admitted to using a line his character said in order to avoid a date.

Guzman, who has been playing firefighter Eddie Diaz since Season 2 of the Fox-turned-ABC first responder drama, was previously married to Power Rangers Ninja Steel actress Chrysti Ane before splitting in 2023 and share two kids, Mateo, 6, and Genevieve, 4. While he’s been out on the dating scene since the split, Guzman confessed that at one point, he had to pull a line his character said so he wouldn’t go on a date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One thing that happened that was almost verbatim from one of the episodes,” Guzman said on the Zach Sang Show via Us Weekly. “Girls come up to Eddie and start trying to ask him… they’re showing their interest pretty much. And he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m not your type right now.’ And he kind of just moves forward. That happened in my real life.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard) RYAN GUZMAN

“I had just split up with my ex,” Guzman continued. “We had just gotten a divorce. I’m trying to heal all my trauma and trying to do what I can for my kids. And then a beautiful lady comes up to me and runs up and asks me for my number and was like ‘No, you’ve got to please give me your number.’ I don’t know how, it just came out of my mouth. And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not your type.’ And I’m like, ‘No way.’ I just said what Eddie just said, the heck, what am I saying right now?’ An out-of-body experience. But I pulled from my character, which is crazy.”

Considering Guzman had been playing Eddie since 2018, it’s not surprising that he picked up on some of his mannerisms that it just became natural. Plus, he’s likely not the first actor to use a quote for his own character, and he likely won’t be the last. It just shows how natural it can be sometimes when you take on a character. At the very least, it seems to have worked, even if it did make Guzman do a double-take. There are certainly a lot of Eddie moments appropriate for whatever situation over the last seven seasons, so it was definitely bound to happen at one point or another.