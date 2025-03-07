Major Netflix Show Adds Episodes Free to YouTube — But Only for a Few More Days

One of Netflix’s most popular shows is available on YouTube right now—but only until the end of the week. Season 1 of Pokémon Concierge is are free to watch until Sunday.

This comes in the wake of the second season’s announcement. The stop-motion animation series has proven to be wildly popular for Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series is based on the Pokémon video games, which have become a worldwide phenomenon since the first game’s release in 1996. It is the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, with almost $100 billion in sales.

In Pokémon Concierge, a workaholic woman named Haru begins working at a Pokémon resort after a career pitfall and the end of a long-term relationship. The resort in question is a vacation spot for Pokémon and their trainers to take a break from battling each other. While working there, she takes care of the series’ fuzzy and lovable creatures while figuring out how to fix things in her own life. All the while, the series’ dazzling stop-motion animation brings the characters to life like never before.

Play video

The first season is available to watch on the official Pokémon YouTube channel by clicking here. Season 2 will release in September of this year, when Arcanine, Corphish, and Shinx and many more fan favorites will enjoy a stay at the resort.