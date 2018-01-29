Rose McGowan to Appear on ‘The View’ in First Daytime TV Interview

It has been announced that Rose McGowan will appear on The View in her first daytime TV interview.

While few details are available at this time, the announcement was made on the talk show’s official Twitter account.

It is safe to assume that she will likely speak about the “Me Too” movement, of which she has been a groundbreaking leader in.

No word on if she will speak about her drug arrest in November for felony possession of cocaine.

TOMORROW: @rosemcgowan joins the women of @TheView LIVE in her first daytime TV interview! pic.twitter.com/gCcYadTAPV — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2018

The arrest stems from an incident earlier in 2017 where McGowan lost her wallet while getting off a plane in Washington D.C. and when cleaning crews discovered it they reportedly found two small baggies of cocaine inside, along with the actress’ medical marijuana card.

“Ms. McGowan appeared in Loudoun County, Virginia, on November 14, 2017, to accept service of the Airports Authority Police arrest warrant, and she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond,” officials said.

Previously, McGowan had taken to Twitter to comment on the arrest warrant, writing, “Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horses—.”

Following the arrest, McGowan spoke to journalists and claimed that she believed the drugs to have been planted on her.

“Depending on when and where the wallet was lost, individuals other than Ms. McGowan had access to the wallet for somewhere between approximately 5 hours 40 minutes and more than 11 hours,” her lawyer wrote on her behalf.

McGowan has made headlines over the last several months for helping lead the charge against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who she alleged sexually assaulted her, along with many other women.

The former Charmed actress was named in a The New York Times exposé that detailed decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein. McGowan said that back in 1997 she reached a $100,000 settlement with the Hollywood executive for “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”

McGowan later accused Weinstein of rape. However, that incident was not reported in the New York Times exposé. Recently, McGowan detailed a terrifying incident where Weinstein forced himself on her in a hotel hot tub, and revealed that afterwards she did not find much support as many did not take her claims seriously.