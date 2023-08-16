'The View' Makes Decision on Hosts for Next Season

The View has officially made a decision on its hosts for next season. Deadline reports that all six current panelists will return when the show resumes filing in September. Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro are all back, with Whoopi Goldberg once again serving as the panel's moderator.

Notably, The View is off the air for the rest of August. Previously, The Wrap reported that The View panelists are off on their regularly scheduled summer break, after concluding Season 26 of the ABC daytime talk show on Friday, August 4. Some fans might have been under the impression that the show was absent due to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike, but that it not the case.

Previously, The View panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg clarified that the show would continue amidst the strike since it "operates under the network code, which is a different contract than the one currently trying to be renegotiated," per The Wrap. Notably, back in May, Whoopi informed viewers that they would "hear how it would be when it's not, you know, slicked up." She also stated that they show would not be stopping for the strike "because we want to keep everybody employed, and we want to do our best, and we support our writers 'cause we know what they're going through."

The current Hollywood strikes began with the Writers Guild of America strike on May 2. The organization represents more than 11,000 Hollywood TV and movie writers. The strike was the result of the WGA not reaching an acceptable agreement after six weeks of wage negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal – and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains – the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the negotiating committee wrote in a letter to members, per VOX. "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing."

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also began a strike on July 4. Among their list of demands, SAG-AFTRA is asking for "minimum earnings to simply keep up with inflation," protection of performers' "images and performances to prevent replacement of human performances by artificial intelligence technology," "compensation to reflect the value we bring to the streamers who profit from our labor," and "support from our employers to keep our health and retirement funds sustainable."