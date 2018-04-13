Joy Behar Causes Outrage on ‘The View’ Claiming President Trump Is Less Sane Than Kim Jong-Un

View co-host Joy Behar has caused a major outrage, after claiming President Trump is less sane than North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

The comment came about during a View panel discussion on the recent tweets Trump fired off about possible military action in Syria.

“We have gotten to a point in the world now where we have to rely on the sanity of Kim Jong-un and Putin over the President of the United States,” Behar said. “That’s where we’re at.”

The comments have caused many right wing outlets to chastise her, with her View co-host Meghan McCain also pushing back against Behar, saying, “I know it’s like, sort of, funny to laugh at this but we are talking about genocide in Syria,” before going on to point out that she takes issue with her co-hosts invoking a “moral relativism between someone like Kim Jong-un and Putin and President Trump.”

Behar, a very outspoken liberal and opponent of Trump, then asked McCain, “Do you think Kim Jong-un is less moral than Trump?”

“Oh my God… chemical gassing of children,” McCain heatedly replied. “Last time I checked, America isn’t doing that to anyone.”

Behar, seemingly confused, fired back,”Kim Jong-un doesn’t do that. What are you talking about?”

This is not the first time that Behar has caused controversy with her opinions on political leadership. Back in March, Behar formally apologized to Vice President Mike Pence for comparing his Christian beliefs to “mental illness.”

On an episode of The View, the panel played a clip of Pence speaking to Sean Hannity and saying, “I give Joy Behar a lot of credit. She picked up the phone. She called me. She was very sincere, and she apologized.”

“One of the things my faith teaches me is grace: forgive as you’ve been forgiven,” he added before expressing that he also urged her to use The View as a platform to “apologize to tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended” by her comments.

Following the clip, Behar came on camera and said, “I think Vice President Pence is right. I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith, and I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said,” she told the audience.

Behar’s original comments came back in February when The View co-hosts were discussing some statements that former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault made about the Vice President.

During an episode of Big Brother, Omarosa called Pence “extreme” and added that he “thinks Jesus tells him to say things.”

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct – hearing voices,” Behar said, in response to Omarosa’s comments.

Pence took issue with this and lashed out publicly. “To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong,” Pence said, adding, “It is simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance.”