‘The View’: Joy Behar Boldly Speaks out on Use of Face Masks in Heated Segment

While mask mandates might be getting lax in the future, but Joy Behar isn’t changing her mask routines any time soon. The View host reveals she’ll be wearing her mask “indefinitely,” despite the CDC formally saying masks are no longer necessary.

“Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it,” Behar said during the discussion on Thursday’s episode. “A very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on, and now make sure it’s…” she added, trailing off, “and now they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore.”

She continued: “So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater …. a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely. Why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100% safe yet.”

CDC EXPECTED TO RELAX MASK MANDATES: With the CDC expected to issue new indoor mask guidance as early as next week, #TheView co-hosts and guest co-host @drlaurenawright discuss the messaging and question how schools should handle masking. pic.twitter.com/KvMPfu9fi0 — The View (@TheView) February 17, 2022

CDC director Rochelle Wallensky announced earlier this week that the Center for Disease Control would soon make plans to change guidelines regarding the use of masks in public. In the meantime, the organization currently recommends those in areas of “substantial or high transmission”

Behar is one of the few View co-hosts who has gone untouched by the virus. Whoopi Goldberg came down with a case of Covid-19 in January and had to sit out of several episodes. “Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely – hopefully for just a week, I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place,” Behar announced. “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she’ll be back probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we’re being super cautious here at The View.” Fans may also recall the September scandal in which both Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were abruptly removed from the table after receiving false-positive Covid tests.