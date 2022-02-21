‘The View’ Gets Quirky as the Hosts Show off Their Bare Feet on the Table

The week at The View got off to a strange start Monday when the co-hosts brought their feet to the table. The bizarre moment came after the co-hosts discussed a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed that started a debate over whether or not it is appropriate to ask guests to remove their shoes. At one point, Whoopi Goldberg even brought up WikiFeet, a website dedicated to photos of celebrity feet and toes.

On Monday’s episode, the hosts brought up Kris Frieswick’s Feb. 10 op-ed “Here’s Why I’ll Be Keeping My Shoes on in Your Shoeless Home.” Although many people ask guests to remove their shoes when they enter, Frieswick wrote why she wouldn’t do that, unless the host has cultural or religious reasons for asking. Goldberg didn’t agree with this idea. “You can’t tell people what you will or will not do when they’ve invited you to their home,” Goldberg said. “You can say you don’t want to come, but you can’t talk to people like that. Or can you?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/eEnmB1yooS0

Joy Behar was prepared when Goldberg tossed the topic over to the rest of her co-stars. “Well, not everyone has gorgeous feet, like I have!” Behar said as she swung her leg onto the table to show off her bare foot. Goldberg then pointed out that Behar’s feet have a high ranking on WikiFeet.

The hosts then tried to have a sensible debate on the topic before Sunny Hostin interrupted them to report that Sara Haines has a better ranking on WikiFeet than Behar. Haines then put her foot on the table to not disappoint her feet fans. Hostin then showed off her foot too. “This is so disgusting, can we stop putting people’s feet on the table?” Ana Navarro said, echoing the feelings of plenty of viewers at home.

The feet discussion continued when West Side Story star Ariana DeBose was brought on to the show. DeBose also showed off her foot, although she kept it in her shoe, notes TheWrap. She was happy about the arch of her foot.

Although Monday’s episode of The View was not live because of Presidents Day, the feet debate had plenty of people laughing and grossed out at home. Others responded to The View with legitimate thoughts on the discussion. “I am perfectly fine removing my shoes at the door,” one viewer tweeted. “Usually those homes are very clean and the floors are immaculate. However, I have been asked to remove my shoes in homes where the floors and rugs have crud on them – absolutely unacceptable.”