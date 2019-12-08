‘The View’ Fans Sound off After Joy Behar Brings up MAGA Hats Discussion, Meghan McCain’s Reaction

The latest antics between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain has fans of The View sounding off on social media. When discussing Nancy Pelosi’s actions after a heated exchange with a reporter Friday, Behar and McCain butted heads about political clothing. During the Hot Topics segment Friday, the panel discussed how the House Speaker responded to reporter James Rosen after he asked her if she hated President Trump.

“I don’t hate anyone,” she said before bringing up her religious beliefs and adding, “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Ana Navarro praised Pelosi for her response, while Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin both criticized Rosen they way he asked the question.

“I think the problem is when — she did answer it masterfully — the problem is now she’s now selling T-shirts that say #DontMessWithNancy,” McCain pointed out.

Hostin was shocked as McCain said that, “For $39, you can buy a T-shirt.”

Behar interrupted, joking, “Do they come in black?” as McCain did not take the bait and finished her thought.

“My problem is everything is a meme, everything’s for the internet,” McCain said, with #ShePersisted and #DontMessWithNancy as examples. “This is very serious, we’re talking about the Constitution, we’re talking about impeachment and, to me, it reduces it, it’s very reductive to start selling sweatshirts that say #DontMesswithNancy.”

“So you mean like hats that say Make America Great Again,” Behar said. The audience responded with applause, as McCain rolled her eyes and threw her hands in the air.

“You know what, I’m just trying to make a point and I’ve never worn a MAGA hat, I think you know better than anybody I would never wear a MAGA hat,” McCain added. “And politics doesn’t have to be a meme and clicktivism, but whatever.”

Fans of the show took to PopCulture.com’s Facebook page to share their thoughts on McCain’s latest spat, while others sounded off on Twitter about the moment.

“She actually had NO RESPONSE, other than her usual pout and acting like a 5 year old the rest of the show!!” one user commented, referring to McCain.

” I always watch! Very informative. McCain needs to stop pouting,” another user commented.

“Meghan didn’t want to be called out! she thought she had something on a democrat and it blew up in her face yet again!pouting like a 2 yr old again!” another fan of the show commented.

“Meghan was making a good point about not making everything into a meme and joy mentioned maga and the applause overshadowed what meg was saying,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “I’d be frustrated to. Why don’t we stop b—ing about Meghan and listen to what she was saying about not losing our humanity #TheView.”

It’s 20 after Meghan having a tantrum. Also, Joy never said you would wear a MAGA hat., #TheView — suzan189 (@suzan189) December 6, 2019

i have now just watched #theview, joy never said #meghanmccain ever wore maga clothes. seriously??? how did she get mad about that and think joy was talking about her? that woman needs to understand she is not the only republican in the world! damn she needs to grow up — CJ360Nation (@npcj3600) December 6, 2019

I just witnessed the best takedown of Nutmeg McCain ever! Talking about Nancy Pelosi selling t-shirts of her moment correcting the hate accusation (she isn’t selling them) and Joy tossing the MAGA hat sales at her was…*chef’s kiss* 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TheView — To Whom All Blessings Flow (@NTRL_WMN) December 7, 2019

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.