'The View' Fans Hoping Sara Haines Returns After 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' Is Canceled at ABC
The View fans are hoping that Sara Haines returns to the political talk show after ABC reportedly canceled Strahan, Sara and Keke, a talk show that followed Good Morning America on weekdays. Haines left The View in 2018 to start up GMA Day with Strahan, which was quickly rebranded as Strahan and Sara and later welcomed Keke Palmer as a third co-host.
However, ABC cut the show in March to make room for Pandemic: What You Need to Know, a daily coronavirus report anchored by Amy Roach, Dr. Jen Ashton and sometimes TJ Holmes. A source told Page Six, who was first to report this week's cancellation news, that Pandemic: What You Need to Know was initially only going to be a "two-week experiment," but the show did well and eventually morphed into GMA 3: What You Need to Know to include other topics in the news cycle.
Although ABC has not announced the official move, a spokesperson did tell Page Six that "conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead," leaving room for hope for Strahan, Haines, and Palmer that they won't be out of a job anytime soon. NFL alum Strahan still hosts Good Morning America, and it sounds as if conversations may be underway for what Haines' and Palmer's future positions might look like. "Everyone is still getting paid. There's space for everyone. They're actively in contract," a source told Page Six. "They're figuring out what the future will look like."
Many fans of The View hope that Haines' future includes the popular political show. Some are even asking that she replace Meghan McCain. Read on to see what fans are saying about the potential move.
Send Sara back to the View and give Keke her own talk show. https://t.co/zd4BtTHJYC— ً (@illustjuan) July 3, 2020
@TheView now that Sara Haines show was cancelled bring her back to the View. We miss her.— MORO1953 (@Moro1953) July 3, 2020
Since y’all cancelled Strahan, Sara & Keke... get rid of Megan & bring Sara back to the View @ABCNetwork— Shawnee Easton (@kamacobb) July 3, 2020
The View should dump McCain and bring back Sara.— Mike D 🇨🇦 (@mikead64) July 3, 2020
Looks like Sara is going back to The View 👀 https://t.co/6X29NobqWF— Thomas Steven 🍀 (@thomassteven00) July 3, 2020
I hope Sara goes back to the View!— Jessica Glovinsky (@GlovetheFunbuns) July 2, 2020
@jab07_ Where’s the petition to get Sara back on The View??? https://t.co/77kjfxsoLS— Lovita Alizé Jenkins-Robinson (@DukeOfShade) July 3, 2020
@KekePalmer needs her own show and Sara needs to go back to @TheView. Fix this Jesus!— 🙋🏽♀️ (@truejbru) July 3, 2020
Bring Sara back to the view and don’t bring Megan back after her mat leave.— not today satan (@ilovehulahoop) July 2, 2020
I understand why. The few times I caught the show, it was meaningless fluff. I love Sara Haines, but she can be a little flaky. And when they added Keke, I knew they were in trouble. Would love for Sara to return to The View. She really shined there https://t.co/sraEbFSti3— Mr. Maleficent (@2theOmega) July 3, 2020
.@ABC Easy solution. Get .@MeghanMcCain off #TheView. She brings nothing and is constantly disrespectful to guests and her fellow co-hosts. Bring @sarahaines back as permanent co-host. > 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' canceled by ABC https://t.co/fz3pVzzCji— freelancejournalist (@freelancerjourn) July 3, 2020
I can see Sara going back to the view.— smilecouples (@smilecouples) July 2, 2020
Especially since Abby left and Meghan will soon be on maternity leave.
Have to say I love Sara on the view.
She talks logical without it being too partisan.
They were doing so well then covid ..keke was such a great addition. I wonder if sara will go back to the view. She’s been on there a lot as of late. https://t.co/Xd7rKu9pSy— He’s a Rick Houseeeee (@RickyKavin1213) July 3, 2020
I hope Sara can go back onto The View.— Travelgal0320 (@DVSelnau) July 3, 2020