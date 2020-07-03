'The View' Fans Hoping Sara Haines Returns After 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' Is Canceled at ABC

The View fans are hoping that Sara Haines returns to the political talk show after ABC reportedly canceled Strahan, Sara and Keke, a talk show that followed Good Morning America on weekdays. Haines left The View in 2018 to start up GMA Day with Strahan, which was quickly rebranded as Strahan and Sara and later welcomed Keke Palmer as a third co-host.

However, ABC cut the show in March to make room for Pandemic: What You Need to Know, a daily coronavirus report anchored by Amy Roach, Dr. Jen Ashton and sometimes TJ Holmes. A source told Page Six, who was first to report this week's cancellation news, that Pandemic: What You Need to Know was initially only going to be a "two-week experiment," but the show did well and eventually morphed into GMA 3: What You Need to Know to include other topics in the news cycle.

Although ABC has not announced the official move, a spokesperson did tell Page Six that "conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead," leaving room for hope for Strahan, Haines, and Palmer that they won't be out of a job anytime soon. NFL alum Strahan still hosts Good Morning America, and it sounds as if conversations may be underway for what Haines' and Palmer's future positions might look like. "Everyone is still getting paid. There's space for everyone. They're actively in contract," a source told Page Six. "They're figuring out what the future will look like."

Many fans of The View hope that Haines' future includes the popular political show. Some are even asking that she replace Meghan McCain. Read on to see what fans are saying about the potential move.