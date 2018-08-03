Watch ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines’ Tearful Goodbye Ahead of ‘GMA’ Debut

Sara Haines said goodbye to The View on Thursday before she heads to GMA Day, a new ABC talk show with Michael Strahan starting this fall.

Haines, who joined the long-running ABC talk show in 2016, was sent off with a highlight reel of her best moments. Audiences saw Haines tearing up as she watched herself touch on topics ranging from postpartum depression to veteran suicides. Later, The View staff lightened the mood with a collection of outtakes. One of those outtakes included Joy Behar pushing Haines so hard she fell off her chair!

“I knew this one was meant to sit at the table since the first time she guest-hosted — co-hosted on The View — and we just wanted to show you a couple of reasons why this break-up is so hard,” Whoopi Goldberg said, introducing the highlights.

“It has been an honor, a privilege and an absolute dream to work here at this show,” Haines said. “From the many people you guys will never see behind the cameras, who have become life-long friends – they’re not going anywhere — to the dear friends I have made at this table, who are absolutely TV gold, and you guys are strong, empowered, opinionated women… For anyone who has ever played a sport, you know the best team members are the ones who lift you up and make you better. And you guys did that for me. Thank you. I love this View and I love all of you, so thank you so much.”

Strahan also appeared on The View, sending in a video from his yacht.

“I know you’re sad to leave The View because you are incredible at the table, but I’m excited because you and I are gonna kick off the new show GMA Day September 10. You’re going to be incredible there, too,” Strahan told Haines.

Following the broadcast, co-host Meghan McCain wished Haines the best of luck with her new show.

“I will miss you terribly [Haines] – you are all sunshine and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you. Can’t wait to watch you and [Strahan] on Good Morning America Day,” McCain tweeted.

Haines, 40, first moved up through the ranks at NBC, joining The Today Show as a production coordinator and began contributing to Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford’s fourth hour in 2009. In 2013, she moved to ABC News and joined The View in 2016. She announced plans to join ABC News’ new third hour of GMA last month. Titled GMA Day, it will debut on Sept. 10.

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Abby Huntsman, the daughter of Jon Huntsman, President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Russia, is reportedly in the running to replace Haines on The View.

Photo credit: ABC/ Lou Rocco