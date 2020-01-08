‘The View’ Fans Erupt in Fury After Donald Trump Iran Breaking News Interrupts the Show

Some viewers tuning into The View Wednesday morning were upset after the broadcast was interrupted by President Donald Trump‘s address to the nation following Iran’s missile attacks on two U.S. military bases in Iraq. As viewers sat down to enjoy the morning talk show, which featured a guest appearance by 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang and his wife, Evelyn, many took to social media to air their grievances when they instead saw Trump on their screens.

Wednesday’s episode came just hours after the Pentagon confirmed that Iran had fired “more than a dozen” missiles targeting the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq’s Anbar province and a base in Erbil in Iraq’s Kurdish region.

In his address, Trump confirmed that no Americans were harmed” and “only minimal damage was sustained.”

First Reactions

As soon as Trump’s address came on, many flocked to the social media platform.

“It seems like the procession is marching in now Special Report ABC interrupted,” wrote one viewer. “Where’s 45..”

“Well, crap. Nevermind [Yang Gang],” added another. “The interview with Andrew Yang on [The View] just got interrupted by the Trump response.”

“Interrupted by Trump,” a third added.

Angry

Many viewers were angered by the interruption and expressed their upset on social media. Of course, this was not the first time that that daytime talk show has been interrupted.

“OH HELL NO,They’ve Interrupted [The View] or tRUMP To Speak About The Mess He’s Created In Iran,” one person expressed their anger on Twitter. “Immediately Put My TV On MUTE!!!”

“So naturally while I’m watching [The View] and it cuts to breaking news to this baffoon trump attempting to address us of his chaotic decision,” wrote another.

Viewers wanted to see Yang

Many viewers tuning into the Wednesday broadcast were excited to see the co-host’s discussion with Yang, which followed Tuesday’s discussion with fellow 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. During Warren’s appearance, the topic of U.S.-Iran relations had been brought up.

“Of course the view just got interrupted while you were speaking,” tweeted one viewer.

“And of course Trump interrupted his interview,” shared another. “Geeze.”

A Re-do

In the wake of the interruption, some are calling for Yang’s interview to be aired in full or for the ABC talk show to invite the 2020 presidential candidate back for round two.

“We deserve a redo,” tweeted one person. “We watched you for less than ONE MINUTE. [Elizabeth Warren] Not an entire episode and you get less than one minute? NOT ACCEPTING IT!”

“I hope you have Andrew Yang back on the show. Interested in what he0 has to say,” tweeted another.

Co-Host’s Reactions to Iran Airstrike

IRAN STRIKES IRAQ BASES: The co-hosts react to last night’s missile strikes against United States military forces in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s most powerful commander. https://t.co/uT0hZTWcT9 pic.twitter.com/bR3oPCXAqV — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2020

During Wednesday’s episode, a hot topic for discussion continued to be the rising tensions between the United States and Iran, with the co-hosts taking a moment to discuss the recent airstrike.

Yang’s Opnion

.@AndrewYang calls Pres. Trump’s decision to authorize the killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani a “mistake”: “We should not be responding disproportionately in a way that elevates the conflict and tension in the region.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/hS2xBwImq6 — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2020

Although his appearance was cut short, Yang, in a video shared to The View‘s Twitter account, even weighed in on the conflict, telling the co-hosts that “we should not be responding disproportionately in a way that elevates the conflict and tension in the region.”

Trump’s Address

Along with confirming that there were no casualties from the airstrikes, Trump in his address stated his desire to have tension with Iran de-escalate, though he said that his administration was continuing to look at their “options.”

“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” he said in part. “These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.”

“Finally, to the people and leaders of Iran: We want you to have a future and a great future – one that you deserve, one of prosperity at home, and harmony with the nations of the world,” he added later in his speech. “The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”