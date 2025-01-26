‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Paul Wesley Working on New Vampiric TV Show

Paul Wesley is going back to his vampire roots for a new show. Deadline reports that The Vampire Diaries star will be executive producing a new Fox series about a vampire who wants to be an actor. The untitled comedy is currently in development and “centers on a determined 25-year-old vampire who struggles with running the family business for his murderous and suffocating vampire parents while trying to chase his dream to become an actor.”

Unstable co-creator Victor Fresco will write the script for the series, which is directed by Liz Friedlander. The two of them will also executive produce along with Wesley, as well as Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment and Tracy Katsky of KatCo. Fox Entertainment will produce. Kalan, Friedlander, and Wesley came up with the idea for the vampire comedy and shared it with Fresco. While the pitch had multiple offers, Fox ultimately took it on.

Wesley, of course, is best known for his role as the vampire Stefan Salvatore on The CW’s supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017. Despite the series ending over seven years ago, the actor still remains pretty active in the TVD fandom, frequently attending fan conventions with his fellow castmates. This will be Wesley’s first time dipping back into the vampire genre since The Vampire Diaries. It’s unknown if he will also be starring in the show, but more information will likely be revealed in the coming months.

Meanwhile, he has remained plenty busy since the CW teen drama ended. On the movie side, he can most recently be seen in 2024’s History of Evil, which he also executive produced. Wesley has also been recurring as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek prequel Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+. Upcoming, he has several projects in the works on top of the Fox series, including Unspoken and Convergence, among others.

It might still be a while until more information surrounding the vampire comedy releases, and since it is only in development, there’s no guarantee that it will even go to series. But the thought of Paul Wesley returning to the genre is enough to get anyone excited. In the meantime, fans can always watch The Vampire Diaries on Peacock and Max to keep occupied.