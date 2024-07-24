Torrey DeVitto Gets Candid About Her 'Vampire Diaries' Exit

Torrey DeVitto is getting real about her time on The Vampire Diaries. The Chicago Med alum recurred on the teen supernatural drama on The CW during Seasons 3 and 4 as Dr. Meredith Fell. She appeared in just 12 episodes between 2012 and 2013, but there's a big reason why she decided to leave just as things were starting to get interesting. And it was all thanks to her divorce from TVD star Paul Wesley.

The two were married from 2011 to 2013, and their breakup was not the best. Via The Hollywood Reporter, DeVitto was a guest on Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast, where she revealed she went through a "really dark time." "It was [public]," DeVitto shared. "It was the first time I did something like that. Because he was on a really big show that was really popular, so it did draw [attention]."

(Photo: NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 03: Torrey DeVitto and Paul Wesley attends the Rolling Stone Hosted Jeep Heroes Tailgate on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Rolling Stone) - Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

Additionally, DeVitto said she had no interest in returning to The Vampire Diaries following her split with Wesley. She recalled, "I was [on it], but I only did like six episodes. And then once we were splitting up I was like, 'Pfft, not going back there.' I'm not that kind of person that's like, 'Well, this is business, I can stay.' It's like, no. I don't want to come back. I'm good, thank you. That did garner a bit of attention in a way that I don't think I was prepared for. And then it was hard too because for a couple years, anybody that I would date afterwards, people would just [say], 'He's so disgusting. He'll never be [Wesley]. How could you do this?'"

Being in a relationship in Hollywood is not easy for some, especially when it comes to work. While there are some actors who break up and still continue to work together, whether they like it or not, it's certainly not for everyone. And it doesn't help scrutiny from fans just got worse and worse over the years. It's sad that DeVitto couldn't continue on Vampire Diaries, but her reasoning makes sense.

Luckily, despite scrutiny from fans over the years, Torrey DeVitto did manage to find her match. Last September, she announced she got engaged to director Jared LaPine. The couple is expecting their first child in November. Even though her first marriage didn't end well, it seems like she is doing as well as ever and keeping plenty busy.