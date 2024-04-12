'The Talk' Canceled at CBS, End Date Revealed

The Talk, CBS' daytime talk show, has been renewed for a 15th and final season, with its run ending in December. "The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format," said Amy Reichenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, in a joint statement, per Deadline.

"Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS' top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe." "It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew," the statement continued.

"We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024." CBS has yet to decide how it will fill the daytime slot after December, reports Deadline.

According to the outlet, CBS announced plans in March to develop The Gates, a soap opera about a wealthy Black family living in a gated community, potentially jeopardizing The Talk's future. In the event that it is picked up for a series, the network did not reveal where (or when) it would appear on the schedule. Despite being the lowest-rated show on CBS' daytime lineup, The Talk remains the third-most watched talk show in daytime behind The View and Live! With Kelly and Mark.

The Talk, created by actress and host Sara Gilbert, premiered in 2010. Like The View, it was filmed live in front of an audience and aired five days a week. As part of the original panel, Julie Chen Moonves was the main news reader, alongside Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, and Holly Robinson Peete. Marissa Jaret Winokur also joined at one point as a co-host.

The panel gradually changed over time as some of the original members moved on to new ventures. In 2011, Aisha Tyler joined the show, followed by Eve in 2017, and then Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond in 2019. Both men joined the television show in 2021 alongside Kloots and Morales.