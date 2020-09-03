'The Talk' Loses Marie Osmond, and Fans Have Thoughts

After one season with the series, Marie Osmond will be leaving The Talk. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Osmond is currently working on other projects, including a new show with ViacomCBS. While Osmond will still be busy working on a variety of new projects, her fans weren't thrilled to hear that she won't be returning to The Talk.

In response to this news, CBS released a statement in which they noted that Osmond will be dearly missed. Their statement read, "Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience. We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.” Osmond released a statement of her own regarding her exit. In her message, she noted that she loved working with her friend John Redmann while on the show (like Osmond, Redmann, who served as the show's executive producer and showrunner, is also exiting the series in advance of Season 11 ). She will continue to work alongside him on another project that they are developing. Osmond stated, "Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

Unfortunately, for Osmond's fans, they won't see her return to The Talk's panel when the show's next season premieres. Naturally, they had plenty to say about that notion.