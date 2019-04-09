‘The Talk’: Why Sara Gilbert Is Leaving

The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert recently announced that she is leaving the show, and many fans are wondering why.

She revealed the reason why she’s chosen to leave in a statement delivered on-camera during Tuesday’s episode of the daytime talk show, explaining that it’s due to her having so many other proverbial irons in the fire currently.

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” she began her statement. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

Gilbert then went on to cite specific things pulling her away, such as her family commitments, her hit Roseanne spin-off series, and other potential projects.

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” she said. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act,” Gilbert added. “don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” Gilbert concluded her statement.

She also promised that she would “come back” to visit and plans to also return to “guest co-host” in the future.

Gilbert is not gone just yet, however, as she also admitted that she is sticking around until the end of the season.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.