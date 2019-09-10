‘The Talk’ Fans Weigh in on Marie Osmond’s Debut

Singer Marie Osmond made her debut on CBS’ The Talk Monday and impressed audiences at home. That should come as no surprise, since Osmond has been a long-time fill-in and guest host on the daytime talk show. Her first episode included showing off her knee injury.

Osmond came on as a permanent replacement for Sara Gilbert, who left the show to focus on ABC’s The Connors and other interests. Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Eve all returned for The Talk‘s 10th season to join Osmond.

Fans gave Osmond glowing reviews for her performance.

Last week, Osmond, 59, injured her knee during a performance of her Flamingo Resort show with brother Donny Osmond. Despite the injury, she assured her Instagram followers that she would be back in California in time to film the first episode of The Talk.

“It’s The Talk so we’re going to tell you everything,” Marie said on the show, notes Entertainment Weekly. “Donny and I have a bet: If you have an accident and don’t keep singing, you have to pay the other $500.”

Marie said Donny sent her flowers after the accident.

“I just want to tell him, I love you, my brother,” she said as she began to tear up. “We tease each other a lot. We are kinda like Mutt and Jeff, Pete and Repeat. I just love him, and he’s just so supportive and sweet.”

Ahead of her first The Talk episode, Marie and Donny appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, where Marie opened up about her son Michael, who took his own life in 2010. Marie said she is not sure she could get “through” the death of a child from suicide.

“I think God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden it’ll hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind,” Marie said.

CBS named Marie the new The Talk host earlier this year. She said she will continue to perform in Las Vegas between taping the show in Los Angeles.

“I think I am going to enjoy this life,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May. “That’s really part of the wonderful thing. I get to get up in the morning and be done by noon, and actually have dinner with my husband for a chance, which will be a beautiful thing. [I get to] see my grandkids and I can do other projects.”

